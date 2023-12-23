2,410 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

