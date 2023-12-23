Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.92

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.92 and traded as high as C$17.02. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.97, with a volume of 4,023 shares changing hands.

Separately, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$26.59 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.8101145 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.36%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

