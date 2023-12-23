Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $12.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.13. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

