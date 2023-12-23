Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.73

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.50. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 999 shares.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a PE ratio of 640.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

