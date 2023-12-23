Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

