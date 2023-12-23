Advisory Services & Investments LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.