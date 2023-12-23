AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after buying an additional 347,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after buying an additional 401,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

