AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $549.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

