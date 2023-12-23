AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 592 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

