AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $271,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $254.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

