AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

