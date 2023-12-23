AE Wealth Management LLC Has $172.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $172,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

