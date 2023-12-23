AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.87, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

