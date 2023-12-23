AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.09.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.