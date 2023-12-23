AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

