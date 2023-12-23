AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $828.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $777.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.