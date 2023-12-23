AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $238.64 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.91.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.