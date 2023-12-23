AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,373 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MU opened at $86.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

