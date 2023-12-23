Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

