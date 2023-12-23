Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

