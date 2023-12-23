Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

