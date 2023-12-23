Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.67

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.67 and traded as high as $29.87. Alico shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 14,919 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Alico Stock Up 0.6 %

Alico Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 34.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 10,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

