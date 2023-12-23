Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.91. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 92,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

