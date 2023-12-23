Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.97 ($0.02). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,562,649 shares.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £104.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zheqing Shen acquired 247,935,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,479,350.56 ($3,135,640.02). 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

