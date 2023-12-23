AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALVR

AlloVir Stock Down 67.2 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in AlloVir by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,194 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in AlloVir by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,597,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AlloVir by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 728,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.