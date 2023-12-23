AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AlloVir Stock Performance

ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. AlloVir has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

About AlloVir

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 5,384,194 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

