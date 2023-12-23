AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
AlloVir Stock Performance
ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. AlloVir has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.24.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AlloVir
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
