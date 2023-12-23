Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.