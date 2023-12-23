Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

