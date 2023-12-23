Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.56. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 12,258 shares traded.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.41.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.
