Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

