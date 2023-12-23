Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

