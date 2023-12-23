AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $483.07

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $483.07 and traded as low as $475.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $475.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

AMEN Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.07.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

AMEN Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.