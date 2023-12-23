Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.51.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.