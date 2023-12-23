Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

AEE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Ameren alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.