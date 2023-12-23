American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.19

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.19 and traded as high as $23.30. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 307,738 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Assets Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAT

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 159.04%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.