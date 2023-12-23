American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

American Express stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.72.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.