American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $9.01. American Public Education shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 63,952 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.22 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $81,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares in the company, valued at $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

