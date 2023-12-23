AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

AME stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.