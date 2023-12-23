Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 111.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after acquiring an additional 842,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $197.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

