Analysts Set Kellanova (NYSE:K) Target Price at $63.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

K has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,566,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 650,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 122,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 209,054 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,670,000 after buying an additional 345,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

