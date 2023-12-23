Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Target Price at $12.57

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sportradar Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.02 million. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

