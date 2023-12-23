Analyzing Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast and Kenvue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A Kenvue $15.55 billion 2.63 $2.09 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waldencast and Kenvue, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57

Waldencast presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Kenvue has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.12%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Waldencast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kenvue beats Waldencast on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

