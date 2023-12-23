Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $332,126,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

