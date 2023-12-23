Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sterling Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

