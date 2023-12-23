Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 76,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 33,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.