Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.94. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 19,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

