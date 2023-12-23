Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,537 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.