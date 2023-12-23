Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 77,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $7,951,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,761,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,621,336,000 after buying an additional 273,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after acquiring an additional 771,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,938,000 after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

