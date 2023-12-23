Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

