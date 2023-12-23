ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $795.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $752.53 on Friday. ASML has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.